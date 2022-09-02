Former President Donald Trump reportedly told people that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ripping off his style and mannerisms.

What Happened: A person who talked with Trump said they remembered the former president making fun of DeSantis for doing similar hand gestures and motions, reported RollingStone.

“He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump,” said the person.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. reportedly told people close to him that his tweets often end up becoming talking points for Florida’s Republican governor.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Trump has reportedly seen video clips of DeSantis speaking at public events over the past year and a half and has spewed scorn at the governor for copying his body language and movements.

The former president joked at a dinner earlier this year that he should sue DeSantis for copyright infringement, reported RollingStone.

Republican party notables and donors have also noted the similarities. “DeSantis certainly mimics Trump’s style, rhetoric, and body language. Desantis’ bombastic style seems to be ripped straight out of a Donald Trump-style guide,” said Dan Eberhart, a long-time donor for the GOP, according to RollingStone.

The uncanny resemblance between Trump’s body language and that of DeSantis was noted by The Recount — a YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, an early 2024 presidential run announcement by Trump is still facing a questionmark due to the ongoing probe which saw the FBI search Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

Recently, Trump shared a poll on Truth Social, which indicated that he was ahead of President Joe Biden in three states.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Read Next: Why 2 Of Trump's Lawyers Could Get Entangled In FBI Probe Over Mar-A-Lago Documents