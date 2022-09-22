ñol

Melania Trump Seeks To Set The 'Record Straight' On Christmas Controversy

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 22, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
Melania Trump Seeks To Set The 'Record Straight' On Christmas Controversy

Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump says she’s setting “the record straight” as far as Christmas is concerned.

What Happened: The Office Of Melania Trump released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying a White House aide — Stephanie Wolkoff — secretly recorded several conversations and then “spitefully edited and released” them to create the perception that “Christmas is not significant to me.”

Melania said she would set the record straight on the exchanges, which she said were not properly contextualized by mainstream media. 

“Chrismas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

In 2020, CNN reported Melania’s frustration with Christmas on the basis of secretly recorded conversations in 2018 between the then first lady and Wolkoff.

Melania could be heard saying, “I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Why It's Important: Last week, Melania released a handcrafted Christmas ornament, which would be available through her website. Collectors will also receive a 3D animated NFT, according to a statement.

The ornament dubbed “The Christmas Star” will be available for $45 for a two-week period between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2.

Former President Donald Trump complimented Melania and her Christmas ornament in a post last week.

Screenshot From Donald Trump's Truth Social Account

