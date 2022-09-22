ñol

Nvidia Analyst Finds It Pushing The Envelope For More Incredible AI Adoption

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read
Nvidia Analyst Finds It Pushing The Envelope For More Incredible AI Adoption
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Nvidia Corp NVDA with a price target of $205.
  • NVDA hosted GTC 2022 with a keynote delivered by CEO Jensen Huang, followed by analyst Q&A. 
  • Also Read: Nvidia's Higher Gaming GPU Prices Raises Analyst Conviction. However, Some Remain Concerned Over Demand And China Ban
  • His key takeaways included Hopper production ramping, a 40xx series launch for high-end gaming, continued under-ship current Gaming demand amid Ada 40xx launch, and Thor launching at 2000 teraflops and Drive Sim with 3D simulation for autonomous vehicles. 
  • He believes NVDA accounts for >90% of all AI workloads, despite disruptors like Cerebras, and is pushing the envelope towards more incredible AI adoption growth. 
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 4.84% at $126.21 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

