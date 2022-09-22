Trip.com, Albireo Pharma And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 13% to $19.61. Albireo announced $115M royalty monetization agreement with Sagard.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 10.7% to $41.67.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 10% to $10.43.

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT rose 8.7% to $23.27 after it was reported the SEC is poised to let Wall Street keep payment-for-order-flow deals.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 8.3% to $1.8850.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 7.7% to $26.32 after the company reported Q2 financial results.

Li Auto Inc. LI rose 7.6% to $24.84 after the company announced it will host a launch event to unveil the Li L8 on Friday, September 30, 2022, ahead of schedule.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR gained 7.2% to $9.53.

gained 7.2% to $9.53. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 3.7% to $8.92. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.