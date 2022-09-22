ñol

Trip.com, Albireo Pharma And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 13% to $19.61. Albireo announced $115M royalty monetization agreement with Sagard.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 10.7% to $41.67.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 10% to $10.43.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT rose 8.7% to $23.27 after it was reported the SEC is poised to let Wall Street keep payment-for-order-flow deals.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 8.3% to $1.8850.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 7.7% to $26.32 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI rose 7.6% to $24.84 after the company announced it will host a launch event to unveil the Li L8 on Friday, September 30, 2022, ahead of schedule.
  • Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR gained 7.2% to $9.53.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 3.7% to $8.92. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.

