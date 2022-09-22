Hemp Smokables Company Hempacco Expands Partnership With HBI

- Hempacco Co Inc HPCO has expanded its collaboration with RAW smoking paper innovators and wholesale distributor HBI International to manufacture its line of hemp wrap smoking rolling paper.
- Hempacco manufactures hemp wraps rolling smoking paper for HBI.
- The company is working with the HBI team to produce new hemp wrap flavor experiences and other hemp products.
- The collaboration includes research and development, flavoring, aromas, and manufacturing of the Skunk Brand of Hemp wrap smokable rolling paper.
- Hempacco and HBI first launched their collaboration in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- "We started with a small order to see what Hempacco could do, and our first order of Skunk Brand® hemp wraps sold out in only three hours!," said HBI CEO Josh Kesselman.
- Hempacco Co makes herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, cannabinoid smokables, and rolling paper.
- Price Action: HPCO shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $2.31 on the last check Thursday.
