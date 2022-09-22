Hemp Smokables Company Hempacco Expands Partnership With HBI

by

Hempacco Co Inc HPCO has expanded its collaboration with RAW smoking paper innovators and wholesale distributor HBI International to manufacture its line of hemp wrap smoking rolling paper.

The company is working with the HBI team to produce new hemp wrap flavor experiences and other hemp products.

The collaboration includes research and development, flavoring, aromas, and manufacturing of the Skunk Brand of Hemp wrap smokable rolling paper.

Hempacco and HBI first launched their collaboration in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We started with a small order to see what Hempacco could do, and our first order of Skunk Brand® hemp wraps sold out in only three hours!," said HBI CEO Josh Kesselman.

Hempacco Co makes herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, cannabinoid smokables, and rolling paper.

Price Action: HPCO shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $2.31 on the last check Thursday.

