UnitedHealth To Rally 24%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

- Raymond James raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $620 to $635. Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained the stock with a Strong Buy rating. UnitedHealth shares rose 0.1% to $512.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut Block, Inc. SQ price target from $125 to $57. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Block shares fell 2.2% to $58.15 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities cut Equifax Inc. EFX price target from $225 to $200. Atlantic Equities analyst Simon Clinch maintained the stock with a Neutral. Equifax shares fell 0.7% to close at $176.69 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS price target from $200 to $180. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight. UPS fell 0.5% to $172.99 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut The Chemours Company CC price target from $48 to $35. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Chemours shares rose 1.2% to $28.47 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted Coty Inc. COTY price target from $9 to $10. Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Coty shares rose 0.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading.
