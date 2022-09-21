Whirlpool Aims 100% Renewable Electricity For US Operations

by

Whirlpool Corp WHR has entered into a second wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030.

has entered into a second wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. This latest agreement with ENGIE SA ENGIY ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years.

ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years. "This project is an important part of our ongoing sustainability initiatives, adding clean, renewable energy to the electrical grid while helping to reduce the company's carbon footprint," said Director of Sustainability Ron Voglewede.

In February 2022, Whirlpool joined the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, targeting a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within 10 years.

Price Action: WHR shares are trading higher by 2.41% at $146.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral