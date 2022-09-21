ñol

Costco To Surge Around 16%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $190 For NVIDIA

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Costco To Surge Around 16%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $190 For NVIDIA
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $579 to $581. Costco shares rose 0.7% to $502.93 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX from $12 to $7. Stitch Fix shares rose 8.1% to $5.10 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised Phillips 66 PSX price target from $119 to $123. Phillips 66 shares fell 1% to $82.36 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM from $92 to $105. Oxford Industries shares rose 0.6% to $95.88 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna cut price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $200 to $190. NVIDIA shares rose 1.6% to $133.91 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on TravelCenters of America Inc. TA from $60 to $65. TravelCenters of America shares fell 6.3% to $56.54 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS from $141 to $114. Fidelity National Information rose 1.6% to $83.00 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Allegion plc ALLE from $125 to $114. Allegion rose 2.8% to $93.68 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse reduced the price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF from $30 to $25. Cleveland-Cliffs shares rose 0.3% to $14.61 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $9 to $8. Beyond Meat shares rose 7.2% to $17.18 on Wednesday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

