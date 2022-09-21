5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

BlueLinx Hldgs BXC - P/E: 1.99 CBAK Energy Tech CBAT - P/E: 3.85 Primoris Services PRIM - P/E: 8.62 Energizer Holdings ENR - P/E: 9.4 Ryerson Holding RYI - P/E: 2.05

BlueLinx Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at $7.48, which has decreased by 43.29% compared to Q1, which was 13.19. CBAK Energy Tech's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.0, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.01. Primoris Services saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q1 to $0.48 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.06%, which has increased by 0.07% from 0.99% last quarter.

Energizer Holdings has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.77, which has increased by 63.83% compared to Q2, which was 0.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.06%, which has increased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 3.96%.

This quarter, Ryerson Holding experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $4.27 in Q1 and is now $5.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.25%, which has increased by 0.94% from 1.31% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.