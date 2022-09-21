SoftBank Founder To Discuss Arm Partnership With Samsung

by

SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY founder, Chair, and CEO Masayoshi Son plans to visit Seoul for the first time in three years and discuss a potential partnership between Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF .

South Korean media speculated Samsung might participate in a potential joint acquisition of a stake in Arm.

Son has repeatedly expressed his primary focus to take Arm public in the U.S. after the planned $40 billion sale to Nvidia Corp NVDA collapsed.

collapsed. The new U.K. government has prepared to launch a last-ditch charm offensive to persuade Japan’s Softbank to list British tech company Arm in the U.K.

to list British tech company Arm in the U.K. Softbank executives explored the possibility of a rare dual listing, boosting the number of funds that could invest in the company and fast-tracking it into the FTSE 100.

Still, the U.S. was their primary attraction due to its much higher valuations. London has faced flak for its unattractiveness to fast-growing companies.

