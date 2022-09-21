ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

SoftBank Founder To Discuss Arm Partnership With Samsung

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read
SoftBank Founder To Discuss Arm Partnership With Samsung
  • SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY founder, Chair, and CEO Masayoshi Son plans to visit Seoul for the first time in three years and discuss a potential partnership between Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF.
  • Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee told reporters in Seoul that Son may visit Seoul in October to discuss Arm, Bloomberg reports.
  • South Korean media speculated Samsung might participate in a potential joint acquisition of a stake in Arm.
  • Also Read: Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip
  • Son has repeatedly expressed his primary focus to take Arm public in the U.S. after the planned $40 billion sale to Nvidia Corp NVDA collapsed. 
  • The new U.K. government has prepared to launch a last-ditch charm offensive to persuade Japan’s Softbank to list British tech company Arm in the U.K.
  • Softbank executives explored the possibility of a rare dual listing, boosting the number of funds that could invest in the company and fast-tracking it into the FTSE 100.
  • Still, the U.S. was their primary attraction due to its much higher valuations. London has faced flak for its unattractiveness to fast-growing companies.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia