SoftBank Founder To Discuss Arm Partnership With Samsung

- SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY founder, Chair, and CEO Masayoshi Son plans to visit Seoul for the first time in three years and discuss a potential partnership between Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF.
- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee told reporters in Seoul that Son may visit Seoul in October to discuss Arm, Bloomberg reports.
- South Korean media speculated Samsung might participate in a potential joint acquisition of a stake in Arm.
- Also Read: Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip
- Son has repeatedly expressed his primary focus to take Arm public in the U.S. after the planned $40 billion sale to Nvidia Corp NVDA collapsed.
- The new U.K. government has prepared to launch a last-ditch charm offensive to persuade Japan’s Softbank to list British tech company Arm in the U.K.
- Softbank executives explored the possibility of a rare dual listing, boosting the number of funds that could invest in the company and fast-tracking it into the FTSE 100.
- Still, the U.S. was their primary attraction due to its much higher valuations. London has faced flak for its unattractiveness to fast-growing companies.
