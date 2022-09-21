ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is A 'Great Spec And I Usually Don't Say That,' And Analysts Approve

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is A 'Great Spec And I Usually Don't Say That,' And Analysts Approve

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Certara, Inc. CERT is not bad and also not losing money. "I think it’s a great spec, and I usually don’t say that," he added.

Analysts agree with Cramer on this one, Benzinga data shows three have given CERT a Buy rating, and two are Overweight on the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said no to Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

When asked about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO, Cramer said, "It’s a nice spec on the idea that Covid is going to be beaten, but I do not like the gambling group because man, it’s been a house of pain."

Cramer said Cricut, Inc. CRCT is "still too high on a price-to-earnings basis." He added, "For $8, I’ll take the speculation."

Also Read: Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision 

When asked about GSK Plc GSK, he said, "I mean the spin-off’s awful, they did a terrible job." He added that the company is "ill-advised."

"That’s something I like to say when I don’t like them," he noted.

Cramer said Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is "what I call erratic and has been for quite some time."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas