Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is A 'Great Spec And I Usually Don't Say That,' And Analysts Approve

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Certara, Inc. CERT is not bad and also not losing money. "I think it’s a great spec, and I usually don’t say that," he added.

Analysts agree with Cramer on this one, Benzinga data shows three have given CERT a Buy rating, and two are Overweight on the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said no to Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

When asked about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO, Cramer said, "It’s a nice spec on the idea that Covid is going to be beaten, but I do not like the gambling group because man, it’s been a house of pain."

Cramer said Cricut, Inc. CRCT is "still too high on a price-to-earnings basis." He added, "For $8, I’ll take the speculation."

Also Read: Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

When asked about GSK Plc GSK, he said, "I mean the spin-off’s awful, they did a terrible job." He added that the company is "ill-advised."

"That’s something I like to say when I don’t like them," he noted.

Cramer said Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is "what I call erratic and has been for quite some time."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on flickr