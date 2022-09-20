ñol

C3 AI Product Demo Impresses Analyst As It Migrates To Consumption-Based Model

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on C3.ai, Inc AI.
  • He listened to last week's C3 AI product demo, one of several application-specific webinars the company is hosting to make its products more accessible and explain the technology's value proposition.
  • On September 2, Cikos downgraded the stock calling its shift toward a consumption model "necessary but time-consuming."
  • For C3 AI CRM, he was impressed by the volume of data sources the company can ingest to tune and feed Machine-Learning models for use-cases such as Precision Sales Forecasting and Price Optimization. 
  • The magnitude of improvement via C3 AI CRM's predictive analytics is impressive. However, deployment times need to speed up from the current range of 8 weeks to 6-plus months – depending on the customization required. 
  • To this end, C3 AI has articulated its vision of migrating to a Consumption-based model, which aligns with the pricing model for the company's growing strategic Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud relationship.
  • Also ReadC3.ai Shifts From Subscription To Consumption Model, Analysts Highlight Massive Addressable Market Opportunity
  • Price Action: AI shares traded lower by 3.49% at $13.54 on the last check Tuesday.

