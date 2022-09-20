5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Avnet AVT - P/E: 5.52 GoPro GPRO - P/E: 2.46 Eltek ELTK - P/E: 4.25 Micron Technology MU - P/E: 5.94 Intel INTC - P/E: 6.32

Avnet has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.07, which has decreased by 3.72% compared to Q3, which was 2.15. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.64%, which has increased by 0.39% from 2.25% last quarter.

GoPro's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.08, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.09. This quarter, Eltek experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q1 and is now $0.13. This quarter, Micron Technology experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $2.14 in Q2 and is now $2.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.82%, which has increased by 0.32% from 0.5% in the previous quarter.

Intel saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.87 in Q1 to $0.29 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.06%, which has increased by 1.14% from last quarter's yield of 3.92%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.