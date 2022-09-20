ñol

Keybanc Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For PayPal

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Keybanc Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For PayPal
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $115 to $100. PayPal shares fell 2.4% to $92.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel cut the price target on AZZ Inc. AZZ from $62 to $54. AZZ shares rose 1.7% to close at $40.53 on Monday.
  • Stifel cut Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA price target from $120 to $100. Papa John's shares fell 2.8% to close at $76.77 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Humana Inc. HUM from $541 to $544. Humana shares rose 1.4% to $507.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted price target for Cognex Corporation CGNX from $50 to $52. Cognex shares rose 5.4% to $43.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on CarGurus, Inc. CARG from $27 to $21.. CarGurus shares fell 1.8% to close at $15.94 on Monday.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target for Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL from $10 to $5. Purple Innovation fell 1.8% to $3.82 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,550 to $2,660. AutoZone rose 0.2% to $2,102.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS raised the price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. MYTE from $14 to $16. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V shares rose 0.1% to close at $12.14 on Monday.
  • Truist Securities boosted the price target on Carnival Corporation CCL from $8 to $10. Carnival shares rose 0.7% to $10.85 in pre-market trading.

