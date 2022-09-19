XPeng Launches Pilot Program For Autonomous Driving

by

Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc XPEV has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP).

has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP). Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can access City NGP through over-the-air (OTA) updates before launching to other cities.

When City NGP is activated with a set destination, the vehicle performs the full range of driving tasks such as cruising from leading vehicles, changing lanes or vehicle overtaking decisions, handling merging/splitting roads, and maintaining speed.

XPeng's City NGP consists of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) platform, featuring a multi-modality sensor fusion framework with cameras, LiDAR units, millimeter-wave radars, and high-precision positioning units.

"With the rollout of City NGP, XPeng is spearheading a strategic roadmap to complete our ADAS coverage from highways and parking lots to much more complex city driving scenarios, offering our customers enhanced safety and an optimized driving experience," said Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 1.17% at $14.39 in premarket on the last check Monday.

