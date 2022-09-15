ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Early Apple iPhone 14 Lead Times Transcend Expectations, Says This Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read
Early Apple iPhone 14 Lead Times Transcend Expectations, Says This Analyst
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reiterated Overweight on Apple Inc AAPL and a $180 price target.
  • Woodring highlighted that the critical investor debate entering last week's iPhone launch event was how resilient iPhone 14 demand would be in the face of persistent inflation and growing macro uncertainty, proving to be headwinds to consumer electronics spending intentions. 
  • However, early iPhone 14 Pro series lead times in the U.S. are more robust than expected. 
  • Erik points out that early pre-order commentary from markets such as China and India is similarly robust. 
  • Additionally, early iPhone 14 Pro series adoption is a bit stronger than he expected, showing Apple's strategy of high-end model differentiation appears to be paying off. 
  • It could be a potential incremental tailwind to iPhone ASPs in FY23, where he is already 5% ahead of consensus at $900.
  • Collectively, these early cycle data points are helping to dispel fears of material iPhone weakness, aligning with Erik's view that the iPhone is a more "staples-like" product more resilient to macro shocks. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.82% at $152.49 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech