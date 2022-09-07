- Apple Inc AAPL introduced the much-awaited iPhone 14 and the iPhone Plus.
- The 14 will have a 6.1-inch display, and the plus model will have a 6.7-inch display.
- It sports the new A15 Bionic chip and all-day battery life.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT will be the satellite operator for Apple a new emergency SOS feature. The service will launch in November and will be free for two years with iPhone 14 models.
- Globalstar shares were halted from trading pending news during the Apple event Wednesday afternoon before the company confirmed its relationship with Apple.
- Cameras: 12 MP main f1.5 camera, ultra-wide camera, and f1.9 front camera with autofocus.
- The iPhone 14 Models have 'Action Mode,' Video Features.
- New U.S. models will not have the sim tray and will use e-sim
- iPhone 14 will cost $799 and the plus model will cost $899.
- It will be available on September 9th and October 7th, respectively.
- Apple also introduced iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.
- It has thinner borders and a more active screen area.
- It comes in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes.
- Colors: Space black, silver, gold, deep purple.
- It comes with a Super Retina XDR display, which supports Always-On Display.
- The phone will be powered by an A16 Bionic Chip, capable of 17 trillion operations per second.
- Cameras on Pro Model: 49 MP main camera with quad pixel sensor, 2X Telephoto option.
- iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and Pro Max $1,099.
- It will be available for preorder on September 9 and will ship from September 16.
- A Taiwan-based analyst estimated that the iPhone 14 series ASP would rise by nearly 15% compared to the iPhone 13 series ASP to between $1,000 - $1,050.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.35% at $155.07 on the last check Wednesday.
