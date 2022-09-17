Trump Offers 'Unusually High' $3M Retainer Fee For Prominent Attorney To Join His Team: Report

Former President Donald Trump has recently enlisted former solicitor general of Florida Christopher Kise to head his legal team after facing rejections from a few others, the New York Times reported.

The roping in a “well-regarded lawyer” to fight his cases that are ongoing in multiple jurisdictions came with a cost. The Times said, citing two sources, that Trump offered $3 million, which the publication termed as an “unusually high” retainer fee.

A Politico report said the $3 million fee was paid by the Save America PAC. Kise is representing Trump in both the Department of Justice probe on the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots and the federal agency’s investigation into the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, the report said.

The Save America PAC was launched by Trump in November 2020 just after the presidential elections. He has been using it as a key post-presidential fundraising vehicle, Politico said.

Meanwhile, the Times report noted that Trump’s legal team is experiencing a lot of infighting and is also beset by legal challenges of its own. Two lawyers working on the Mar-a-Lago documents case – Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, are under scrutiny for providing allegedly false assurances to prosecutors and federal agents in June that Trump had returned all sensitive government documents, the publication added.

About ten lawyers are working on the main investigations Trump is facing, with Corcoran, Bobb and Kise focused on the documents case, the NYT report said. Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s former campaign adviser, could be considered the quarterback in the documents and Jan. 6 cases, the publication added.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr