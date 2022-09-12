The U.S. Department of Justice reportedly issued nearly 40 subpoenas last week related to former President Donald Trump, his associates, and the Jan 6. Capitol insurrection.

What Happened: The DoJ also seized the mobile phones of two top advisers to Trump as the investigation’s tempo rose significantly, reported The New York Times, citing people familiar with the inquiry.

The phones reportedly belonged to Trump’s in-house counsel, Boris Epshteyn, and campaign strategist, Mike Roman.

A recipient of the subpoenas is Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner, who made claims of voter fraud along with former New York City mayor, Rudolph Giuliani.

Why It Matters: Epshteyn and Roman have been associated with efforts to name electors pledged to Trump from swing states won by the incumbent President Joe Biden as a part to block or delay certification of the presidential election in 2020, reported the Times.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s former social media director, has also emerged among the names that received subpoenas, according to the report.

The subpoenas cover issues ranging from Trump’s post-election fund-raising and the fake electors' scheme.

One such document seen by the Times asks for records or communications from people who organized, spoke at, or provided security for Trump’s rally at the Ellipse.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation early last month. The former president said at the time on Truth Social: “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

