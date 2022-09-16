ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows.

Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.

What Happened: Early Friday, the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers reported the preliminary results on consumer sentiment and consumer expectations, which rose by 2.2% and 3.3% month-over-month, respectively.

The monthly rise in consumer sentiment can largely be attributed to the decline in the energy index over the past two months, as the gasoline index has fallen by 18.3%.

As the next Fed meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 and 21, many investors are anticipating a 75 bps hike, while Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk is calling for a 25 bps hike.

While the Fed's current target rate is in the range of 2.25% to 2.50%, the CME Group Inc CME FedWatch Tool forecasted an 84% probability the fed funds rate is raised to the range of 3% or 3.25% after the September meeting.

Bank of America economist Michael Gapen projected the Fed will raise rates by a total of 1.75% between now and February 2023, which would bring the fed funds target rate to 4%.

Also Read: Janet Yellen Says Inflation Is Of 'Tremendous Concern To Americans'

The Last Word: Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers, mentioned the median expected year-ahead inflation rate declined to 4.6%, the lowest reading since last September, due to falling energy prices.

Furthermore, the survey reported the overall sentiment on economic conditions was down 26.5% year-over-year, as many Americans remained uncertain about the future of the U.S. economy, as high inflationary pressures diminished the average consumers purchasing power. 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer Price IndexConsumer Sentiment IndexCPIEasing Inflation FearsUniversity of Michigan Consumer Sentiment IndexNewsEventsEcon #sEconomicsFederal Reserve