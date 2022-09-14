ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Calls For A 0.25% Fed Funds Rate Cut A Day After Inflation Data Spooked Market

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Fed has been raising fed funds rate since March; the last two meetings have each seen an aggressive 75-basis-point hikes.
  • Elon Musk says deflation is neither subtle nor a secret.

Tuesday’s inflation data triggered a steep sell-off in equities and other financial assets.

What Happened: Ahead of the August inflation report, Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood made an argument for an impending deflation through a series of tweets.

To prove her point, she listed a number of commodities whose prices had significantly decreased from their pre-COVID levels. Lumber prices were down 60%, copper by 35%, oil by 35%, iron ore by 60%, DRAM by 46%, corn by 17%, Baltic freight rates by 79%, gold by 17%, and silver by 39%, she noted.

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his thoughts on Wood’s tweet. “Exactly, this is neither subtle nor secret,” Musk tweeted.

See also: Is Elon Musk No Longer On Twitter? No, Here's What Actually Happened

Musk even has a solution for the predicament. 

When asked what the Fed should be doing, he said that it should decrease the fed funds rate by 25 basis points.

Why It's Important: Musk’s statement comes a day after the U.S. released its consumer price inflation report for August, which showed a more-than-expected annual pace of 8.3%.

The views of Wood and Musk were echoed by Empire Financial Research’s Whitney Tilson.

“I'm surprised the number wasn't lower, as extensive data and anecdotes show that inflation is falling fast. It makes me suspect that there's a lag effect in the data the Bureau of Labor Statistics is collecting,” the analyst said in his daily newsletter.

Read next: Cathie Wood Says Fed Is 'Making A Mistake:' Expect To See Policy Pivot In 3-6 Months

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK InvestCathie WoodDeflationElon MuskInflation reportWhitney TilsonAnalyst ColorNewsTop StoriesEconomicsFederal ReserveAnalyst Ratings