US Stocks Could Open Lower As Uncertainty Looms Ahead Of FOMC Meeting, Futures Trading Shows — FedEx, Adobe In Focus

U.S. stocks are on track to extend their losses, with the major index futures moving sharply lower on Friday. An inflation reading due shortly after the market open may have a big say in how the market trades in the final session of the week, especially ahead of the September rate-setting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for Sept. 20-Sept. 21.

Thursday, the major U.S. plunged sharply, with technology, energy, real estate and utility stocks bearing the brunt of the selling pressure. On the other hand, healthcare and financial stocks found modest buying interest.

The selling in blue-chips stocks was not so severe as their mid- and small-cap counterparts.

The slump came amid mixed data points. Retail sales rose more than expected in August, while the results of twin manufacturing surveys showed a contraction in the sector.

Dragged by Thursday's sell-off, the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials settled at their lowest levels in about two months, while the Nasdaq slipped to a one-week low.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Thursday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -1.43% 11,552.36 S&P 500 Index -1.13% 3,901.35 Dow Industrials -0.56% 30,961.82

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Friday During Premarket Session Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures -1.04% S&P 500 Futures -0.88% Dow Futures -0.75% R2K Futures -0.92%

In premarket trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was receding 0.88% to $385.09 and the Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ was moving down 1.09% to $287.94, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for September at 10 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect the index to improve to 59.6 from 58.2 in August. Traders may also keep a close eye on the one-year and five-year inflation expectations for September.

Stocks In Focus

Adobe Systems, Inc. ADBE shares are seen extending their losses in the premarket despite the company reporting better-than-expected fiscal-year third-quarter results. The shares shed close to 17% in regular trading following its announcement of a $20 billion deal to buy software design startup Figma.

FedEx Corporation FDX is plunging in reaction to its negative preannouncement issued late Thursday.

is plunging in reaction to its negative preannouncement issued late Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL is seen cratering for a third straight session.

Commodity, Global Markets

Crude oil futures are staging a modest recovery after the 3.82% plunge on Thursday. Asian stocks fell across the board, led by the Chinese, Indian and Australian markets. The negative lead from Wall Street overnight proved to be the undoing of the markets in the region. The Singaporean market ended little changed with a positive bias.

European stocks are also sharply lower in late morning trading on Friday.