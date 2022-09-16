Cramer On This Basic Materials Stock: 'I Wouldn't Touch It Until It Gets To $42'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wouldn’t touch Dow Inc. DOW "until it gets to $42."

Cramer said even though Warren Buffett is terrific, he can’t recommend Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY.

When asked about Occidental, Cramer said: "How about when it gets to say, 18, 19 times earnings, you actually pull the trigger." He recommended waiting for the stock to come down.

The "Mad Money" host recommended waiting "until the $90s to buy Nucor Corporation NUE."

When asked about Devon Energy Corporation DVN, he said, "If the stock were to come back down from $69 down to $60, I’d buy it again. But if it goes to $73, we will do some selling."