ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cramer On This Basic Materials Stock: 'I Wouldn't Touch It Until It Gets To $42'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Cramer On This Basic Materials Stock: 'I Wouldn't Touch It Until It Gets To $42'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wouldn’t touch Dow Inc. DOW "until it gets to $42."

Cramer said even though Warren Buffett is terrific, he can’t recommend Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY.

When asked about Occidental, Cramer said: "How about when it gets to say, 18, 19 times earnings, you actually pull the trigger." He recommended waiting for the stock to come down.

The "Mad Money" host recommended waiting "until the $90s to buy Nucor Corporation NUE."

When asked about Devon Energy Corporation DVN, he said, "If the stock were to come back down from $69 down to $60, I’d buy it again. But if it goes to $73, we will do some selling."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas