Trump Gets Legal Leg-Up In Mar-A-Lago Case: Judge Appoints Special Master, Blocks DoJ Review Of Seized Papers

Donald Trump’s legal team got a boost on Thursday after a federal judge rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to resume the review of the documents seized from the former president’s Florida home.

What Happened: District court Judge Aileen Cannon said in a 10-page decision, first noted in The New York Times, that she was denying the government’s motion for partial stay and also through a separate order, appointing Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a special master in the case.

The court, however, said Dearie will have to follow a “precise workflow," and the Special Master and concerned parties shall prioritize classified documents.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, directed Dearie to conclude his review and classifications of the materials by Nov. 30, 2022.

Why It Matters: Cannon had halted the DoJ review of the Mar-a-Lago documents earlier in the month, prompting the department to request restarting the criminal probe into the documents marked as classified. The order given on Thursday was in response to that request.

Cannon reportedly addressed criticism that she placed too much emphasis on Trump’s position as a former president.

"The principles of equity require the court to consider the specific context at issue, and that consideration is inherently impacted by the position formerly held [by Trump," she wrote.

Cannon has permitted the DoJ to continue using the documents for a national security risk assessment and a classification review, as per the report.

Trump had praised Cannon on Truth Social calling her “brilliant and courageous.” The social media platform is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

