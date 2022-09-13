Donald Trump’s lawyers want a federal judge to deny the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to restart its criminal probe into the government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the former president's Florida estate.

What Happened: The lawyers for Trump submitted a 21-page filing, first noted in The New York Times, in opposition to a government motion for a partial stay pending an appeal related to the documents.

“The Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” according to the filing.

Trump’s legal team opposed the government’s efforts to circumvent an earlier order, given by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, that stopped the review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago and authorized the appointment of a special master.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lawyers labeled the investigation as a “storage dispute” in the filing that has “spiraled out of control.”

Prosecutors asked Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee, to let them resume reviewing 100 classified documents that were among several thousand items seized by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation from Trump’s Florida residence on Aug. 8, noted the Times.

On Monday, Trump’s lawyers said only a “brief pause” was necessary, as determined by the court, until a third-party review of the documents was conducted to ensure a “just process with adequate safeguards.”

The filing was made by Chris Kise, a former adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and also a former Florida solicitor general. He was reportedly seeking to avoid criminal prosecution in the Mar-a-Lago case but Trump has “no discipline,” according to his former lawyer.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump praised Cannon as “brilliant and courageous” and said the DoJ leakers and FBI are going to spend “Millions of Dollars,” and “Vast amounts of Time & Energy” to appeal the order she passed.

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr