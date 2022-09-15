ñol

GM Prepares Marion Metal Center For All-Electric Future; Plans $491M Investment

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read
GM Prepares Marion Metal Center For All-Electric Future; Plans $491M Investment
  • General Motors Co GM plans to invest $491 million in its Marion, Indiana, metal stamping operations to prepare the facility to produce a variety of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles.
  • GM intends to use the investment to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades, for renovations, and construct an approximately 6,000-square-foot addition. Work on the facility will begin later this year.
  • Also SeeTesla Has A 'Competitive Moat' In This Area — Ford, GM Now Have A Chance Of Breaking It, Thanks To Biden: Analyst
  • First opened in 1956, GM's Marion Metal Center produces sheet metal parts for multiple GM assembly plants to support the production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles.
  • Marion currently employs more than 750 team members.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $40.96 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

