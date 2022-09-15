- Muscle Maker Inc's GRIL Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept Pokemoto has entered into a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
- The new franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto.
- Last week, Muscle Maker announced the grand opening of the first Pokemoto in the Northeast Philadelphia market.
- Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty of up to 6% of net sales once opened.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.4099 on the last check Thursday.
