Muscle Maker Speeds Up Pennsylvania Expansion

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
Muscle Maker Speeds Up Pennsylvania Expansion
  • Muscle Maker Inc's GRIL Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept Pokemoto has entered into a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
  • The new franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto.
  • Last week, Muscle Maker announced the grand opening of the first Pokemoto in the Northeast Philadelphia market.
  • Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty of up to 6% of net sales once opened.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.4099 on the last check Thursday.

