Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept Pokemoto has entered into a new franchise agreement in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The new franchise agreement marks the third Pennsylvania Pokemoto.

Last week, Muscle Maker announced the grand opening of the first Pokemoto in the Northeast Philadelphia market.

Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty of up to 6% of net sales once opened.

Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.4099 on the last check Thursday.

