ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 10:52 AM | 2 min read

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

  1. California Resources CRC - P/E: 4.49
  2. Shell SHEL - P/E: 5.74
  3. PBF Energy PBF - P/E: 2.66
  4. TotalEnergies TTE - P/E: 6.47
  5. Gran Tierra Energy GTE - P/E: 3.33

California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.

This quarter, Shell experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $2.4 in Q1 and is now $3.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% in the previous quarter.

PBF Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.35 in Q1 to $10.58 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.15%, which has increased by 0.42% from last quarter's yield of 3.73%.

TotalEnergies has reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.75, which has increased by 10.29% compared to Q1, which was 3.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.09%, which has decreased by 0.25% from 5.34% last quarter.

Most recently, Gran Tierra Energy reported earnings per share at $0.14, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.04.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews