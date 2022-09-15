US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tesla

The Trade: Tesla, Inc. TSLA Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold a total of 3,750 shares at an average price of $300.59. The insider received around $1.13 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Needham upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Hold.

Needham upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Hold. What Tesla Does: Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. DBX Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $23.03. The insider received around $253.32 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold a total of 11,000 shares at an average price of $23.03. The insider received around $253.32 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Keybanc initiated coverage on Dropbox with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Dropbox with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $30. What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.

Dell Technologies