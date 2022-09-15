- Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY looks to talk with private equity investors in December regarding a partial sale of its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik, Reuters reports citing Handelsblatt.
- In a best-case scenario, the board could have a list of non-binding offers in January 2023.
- The board aimed for a valuation of €6 billion - €8 billion ($5.99 billion-$7.99 billion), including debt.
- Since the Covid-19 outbreak first erupted, the aviation sector has been in turmoil. Circumstances forced airlines to strengthen their battle plans to counter this summer's travel turmoil due to a perfect storm of strikes and workforce crisis.
- Passenger numbers for leisure and business flights rebounded to exceed pre-pandemic numbers; however, the airline industry staff shortage has pushed the airlines to cancel several flights and routes.
- Earlier, the plot's union threatened additional disruption to Lufthansa during the busy summer travel unless it met their pay hike demand.
- Lufthansa canceled over 1,000 flights due to the ground staff's strike, which had already shaken the airline.
