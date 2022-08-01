ñol

Lufthansa Pilots Opt For Industrial Action Over Pay: Reuters

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
  • By a vote of 97.6% in favor of industrial action, pilots at the flag carrier of Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY, threatened additional disruption during the busy summer travel season, reported Reuters.
  • According to pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) board member Marcel Groels, the vote does not necessarily mean a strike would be held. Still, it signaled to the employer that constructive steps needed to be taken.
  • "We are showing we are ready to talk," he added.
  • The report added that the Pilots' union VC demands a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation after that.
  • RelatedYet Another Airline's Staff Go On Strike Over Pay Claims
  • Over 1,000 flights were canceled by Lufthansa recently due to the ground staff's strike, which had already shaken the airline.
  • Price Action: DLAKY shares closed lower by 0.48% at $6.16 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

