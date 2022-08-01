Lufthansa Pilots Opt For Industrial Action Over Pay: Reuters

by

By a vote of 97.6% in favor of industrial action, pilots at the flag carrier of Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY , threatened additional disruption during the busy summer travel season, reported Reuters.

, threatened additional disruption during the busy summer travel season, reported Reuters. According to pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) board member Marcel Groels, the vote does not necessarily mean a strike would be held. Still, it signaled to the employer that constructive steps needed to be taken.

"We are showing we are ready to talk," he added.

The report added that the Pilots' union VC demands a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation after that.

Related : Yet Another Airline's Staff Go On Strike Over Pay Claims

: Yet Another Airline's Staff Go On Strike Over Pay Claims Over 1,000 flights were canceled by Lufthansa recently due to the ground staff's strike, which had already shaken the airline.

Price Action: DLAKY shares closed lower by 0.48% at $6.16 on Friday.

DLAKY shares closed lower by 0.48% at $6.16 on Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia