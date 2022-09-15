ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Xiaomi Headphones To Get Dearer As Minerals Price Rises

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 6:49 AM | 1 min read
Xiaomi Headphones To Get Dearer As Minerals Price Rises
  • A unit of China's top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd GNENF, raised prices for small batteries for Xiaomi Corp XIACY and Oppo's consumer electronics like headphones, Bloomberg reports.
  • Xinyu Ganfeng Electronics Co informed customers about evaluating new orders' prices amid a substantial power cell cost hike. 
  • Xinyu, a manufacturer of small polymer lithium batteries for smart wearable products and Bluetooth headset batteries, cited a "huge increase" in the prices of minerals. Production and electricity curbs in Inner Mongolia affected node materials, the report added. 
  • Demand for battery metals has boomed as their use expands from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. Meanwhile, supply struggled to catch up amid Covid-related logistical woes and a lack of investment.
  • Chinese battery maker CALB Co, competing with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDF) BYDDYgauged investor demand for its $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia