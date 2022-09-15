- A unit of China's top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd GNENF, raised prices for small batteries for Xiaomi Corp XIACY and Oppo's consumer electronics like headphones, Bloomberg reports.
- Xinyu Ganfeng Electronics Co informed customers about evaluating new orders' prices amid a substantial power cell cost hike.
- Xinyu, a manufacturer of small polymer lithium batteries for smart wearable products and Bluetooth headset batteries, cited a "huge increase" in the prices of minerals. Production and electricity curbs in Inner Mongolia affected node materials, the report added.
- Demand for battery metals has boomed as their use expands from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. Meanwhile, supply struggled to catch up amid Covid-related logistical woes and a lack of investment.
- Chinese battery maker CALB Co, competing with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDF) BYDDY, gauged investor demand for its $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.