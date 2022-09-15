- Sea Limited's SE top management agreed to forgo their salaries and tighten company expense policies amid the economic slowdown, Bloomberg reports.
- The leadership team decided to forego cash compensation until the company reaches self-sufficiency, CEO Forrest Li said in an internal memo days after Sea shut down operations in some markets and trimmed staff across its divisions.
- Sea reported a nearly $1 billion quarterly loss in April-June.
- Sea's gaming arm Garena will likely post its first decline in bookings this year, and last month, it withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast.
- Sea acknowledged that the current economic environment would likely persist into the medium term.
- Li also confessed head-on the struggle for Sea in an era of rising interest rates, accelerating inflation, and a volatile market curbing online spending and making investors more cautious.
- Sea will cap business travel to economy class flight fares, with travel meal expenses limited to $30 daily.
- It will also curb spending on hotel stays for business trips to $150 a night and cull reimbursement for meals and entertainment bills.
- Twilio Inc TWLO recently prepared to slash its staff by nearly 11% to reduce operating costs and increase operating margins.
- Tech giants like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) have also warned employees to improve performance or face the consequences.
- Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 2.99% at $61 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia