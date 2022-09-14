- Twilio Inc TWLO prepared to slash its staff by nearly 11% to reduce operating costs and increase operating margins.
- Twilio looks to incur $70 million - $90 million in charges over its restructuring plan, which includes staff layoffs, with the majority in the third quarter of 2022.
- CEO Jeff Lawson said the company decided to lay off staff to run more efficiently and to align the company's investments with its priorities.
- Lawson said the employees impacted are in areas of the company that can operate more efficiently and where customers can "succeed without as much human intervention."
- Twilio shares plunged in August after issuing third-quarter guidance below estimates. The company has reaffirmed its Q3 guidance.
- For Q3, Twilio expects to report a net loss of between 43 cents and 37 cents on revenues of between $965 million and $975 million.
- The company's outlook also prompted several analysts to downgrade and slash price targets on the stock.
- In August, Twilio hackers compromised over 130 organizations during their hacking spree that netted the credentials of nearly 10,000 employees.
- Twilio's recent network intrusion aided the hackers in accessing the data of 125 Twilio customers and companies after tricking employees into handing over their corporate login credentials and two-factor codes.
- Recently, Snap Inc SNAP also shared plans to trim 20% of its workforce to beat the economic slowdown and Apple Inc's AAPL privacy update.
- Tech giants like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) warned employees to improve performance to retain jobs.
- Price Action: TWLO shares traded higher by 4.42% at $74.03 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.