Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM - P/E: 2.03 Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG - P/E: 5.85 Tredegar TG - P/E: 5.8 Acacia Research ACTG - P/E: 2.24 Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE - P/E: 2.44

Navios Maritime Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.83, which has increased by 37.77% compared to Q1, which was 2.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.8%, which has increased by 0.14% from 0.66% in the previous quarter.

Covenant Logistics Gr's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.63, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 1.13% in the previous quarter.

Tredegar's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.07%, which has increased by 1.06% from 4.01% in the previous quarter.

Acacia Research has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.44, which has increased by 10.56% compared to Q1, which was -1.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.79%, which has increased by 3.62% from 2.17% last quarter.

Most recently, Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share at $4.98, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $3.97. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 17.41%, which has increased by 5.67% from last quarter's yield of 11.74%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.