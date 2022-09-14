by

board of directors has approved an increase in its share repurchase program by five million shares. When added to the remaining number of available shares previously authorized for repurchase, the total authorization is about 6.7 million shares.

The company held $607.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Choice Hotels is a lodging franchisor with 22 brands and has more than 7,500 hotels and nearly 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022.

Price Action: CHH shares traded higher by 1.23% at $113.49 on the last check Wednesday.

