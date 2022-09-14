ñol

Choice Hotels Boosts Stock Buyback Authorization

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 9:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Choice Hotels International Inc CHH board of directors has approved an increase in its share repurchase program by five million shares.
  • When added to the remaining number of available shares previously authorized for repurchase, the total authorization is about 6.7 million shares.
  • The company held $607.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Choice Hotels is a lodging franchisor with 22 brands and has more than 7,500 hotels and nearly 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022.
  • Price Action: CHH shares traded higher by 1.23% at $113.49 on the last check Wednesday.

