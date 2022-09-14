by

EVgo Inc EVGO launched Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program.

launched Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program. The new program will recognize leaders within the EV charging ecosystem based on their level of commitment to and results in achieving widespread fast charger deployment.

Nominations will be accepted through October 14 for 2022 recognition.

"With the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law, the development of a nationwide EV charging network has more momentum than ever. EVgo recognizes that turning this momentum into results will require key players throughout the charging ecosystem to rise to the occasion," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo.

Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $9.15 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.