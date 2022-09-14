- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's BBBY interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sue Gove is likely to stay in the job for at least twelve months, Reuters reported.
- The retailer will not pick a new leader until well into 2023, the report noted, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
- Gove was named the interim CEO in June, replacing Mark Tritton, following sales slump.
- The company has been fighting heavy debt, and the stock declined after activist investor Ryan Cohen exited his position in August.
- The company's former Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal, died recently.
- Price Action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 1.43% at $8.48 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
