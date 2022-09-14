Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll.
What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the respondents said Biden shouldn’t seek another term, reported the Hill.
Half reportedly said Biden was a bad president, while 30% said because he is too old for the job as he would be 84 by the time he takes the oath again.
On Trump, 57% said he shouldn’t run again. 36% of those polled said he was too “erratic,” 33% said he would divide the country and 31% pointed to the former leader’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Hill.
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock
Why It Matters: The poll was conducted between Sept. 7-8 among 1,885 respondents who were all registered voters, according to the Hill.
Republicans still remain loyal to Trump with 59% saying they would vote for him in the 2024 primary,
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered the support of 17% of GOP voters, the poll reflected.
When it comes to a choice between Biden and Trump, 45% of the poll participants favored Trump, while 42% opted for Biden, the Hill reported.
In case of a match between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, 47% would reportedly vote for the latter and 40% for the former.
Last week, a poll indicated that a majority of Americans don’t want Trump to run again for President but at the same time it also showed that his support base remained intact.
Trump himself shared a poll recently on Truth Social that showed that he was ahead of Biden in three states.
Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group and is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.
Read Next: Top Trump Advisors See Phones Seized As DoJ Issues Nearly 40 Subpoenas In Expanding Capitol Riots Probe: NYT
Photo courtesy: Joe Biden on Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.