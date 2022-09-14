ñol

Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 14, 2022 2:49 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Donald Trump, Joe Biden both unpopular as second-time presidents shows poll
  • GOP voters prefer Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
  • Trump's GOP support base remains firm
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds

Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll.

What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the respondents said Biden shouldn’t seek another term, reported the Hill.

Half reportedly said Biden was a bad president, while 30% said because he is too old for the job as he would be 84 by the time he takes the oath again.

On Trump, 57% said he shouldn’t run again. 36% of those polled said he was too “erratic,” 33% said he would divide the country and 31% pointed to the former leader’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Hill.
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock 

Why It Matters: The poll was conducted between Sept. 7-8 among 1,885 respondents who were all registered voters, according to the Hill.

Republicans still remain loyal to Trump with 59% saying they would vote for him in the 2024 primary, 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garnered the support of 17% of GOP voters, the poll reflected. 

When it comes to a choice between Biden and Trump, 45% of the poll participants favored Trump, while 42% opted for Biden, the Hill reported.

In case of a match between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, 47% would reportedly vote for the latter and 40% for the former.

Last week, a poll indicated that a majority of Americans don’t want Trump to run again for President but at the same time it also showed that his support base remained intact.

Trump himself shared a poll recently on Truth Social that showed that he was ahead of Biden in three states. 

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group and is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

Read Next: Top Trump Advisors See Phones Seized As DoJ Issues Nearly 40 Subpoenas In Expanding Capitol Riots Probe: NYT

Photo courtesy: Joe Biden on Flickr

