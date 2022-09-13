by

owned design company West Elm has entered a new partnership with premium office furniture startup, Branch. The partnership will provide both commercial and residential West Elm customers access to a curated assortment of ergonomic office furniture.

The furniture will be designed to accommodate the needs of both at-home workers and small to medium-sized businesses.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of both Branch and West Elm's design, delivery and installation services.

The partnership with Branch adds new ergonomic office chairs, desks and benching solutions, lounge and conference furniture, and storage accessories to the West Elm office furniture assortment.

Price Action: WSM shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $144.90 on the last check Tuesday.

