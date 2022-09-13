- Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM owned design company West Elm has entered a new partnership with premium office furniture startup, Branch.
- The partnership will provide both commercial and residential West Elm customers access to a curated assortment of ergonomic office furniture.
- The furniture will be designed to accommodate the needs of both at-home workers and small to medium-sized businesses.
- Customers will also be able to take advantage of both Branch and West Elm's design, delivery and installation services.
- The partnership with Branch adds new ergonomic office chairs, desks and benching solutions, lounge and conference furniture, and storage accessories to the West Elm office furniture assortment.
- Price Action: WSM shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $144.90 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
