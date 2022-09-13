by

Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF has launched its newest platform, Asian Entrees, including Orange Chicken, General Tso's, and Sweet & Sour.

The company is expanding into Multi-Serve Entrees with a nutritious twist on one of U.S. consumers' favorite foods.

"Unlike other food options on shelves today that is made with over 60g of sugar per box, our Asian entrees have almost no carbs, less than 1g of sugar, and are packed with protein," said executive chairman Bryan Freeman.

The Asian Entrees have 4g-6g net carbs and 1g of sugar and are packed with 25g of protein per serving.

Asian Entrees use lightly breaded chicken made from nutritious ingredients and are 100% Grain-Free and Gluten-Free.

The company's Asian Entrees are currently available at Walmart Inc. WMT , Stop & Shop, Stater Bros, Safeway Albertsons, and on realgoodfoods.com.

Price Action: RGF shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $6.95 on the last check Tuesday.

