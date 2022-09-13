by

Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC is planning to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years and aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its motorcycles by 2050.

is planning to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years and aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its motorcycles by 2050. The company listed heavier vehicle weights, higher prices, government regulations, and incentives as the factors that are making the popularization of electric motorcycles difficult.

Honda will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs in order to cater to emerging markets.

So, starting in 2023, Honda will introduce flex-fuel (gasoline-ethanol blend fuels) models in India in addition to Brazil.

Targeting business-use customers, the company has introduced the Honda e-business bike series.

For personal use, Honda plans to launch two personal EV models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe, and Japan.

The company will also develop electrified mid and large-size sports bikes in the FUN category.

HMC also plans to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles annually, or around 15% of total sales, by 2030, Reuters reported.

Price Action: HMC shares closed higher by 0.50% at $26.08 on Monday.

