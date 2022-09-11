ñol

Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But His Client Has 'No Discipline'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 11, 2022 11:02 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Donald Trump's lawyer reportedly seeks a more conciliatory approach over the Mar-a-Lago affair
  • Chris Kise is seeking an outcome where government doesn't seek criminal prosecution
  • The challenge is Trump's combative utterances at his public rallies

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago.

What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawyer has not reportedly discussed his strategy but said the goal is “to find a rational solution to document storage issues which have needlessly spiraled out of control.”

Kise said recently in a court appearance that the case was not about “some Department of Defense staffer stuffing military secrets into a paper bag and sneaking out into the middle of the night." 

“This is, as I say, presidential records in the hands of the 45th president of the United States,” according to the Journal.

Why It Matters: Trump roped in Kise, a former adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, last month. The lawyer was Florida’s solicitor general at one time.

The development is significant because Kise has experience with both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Florida Supreme Court.

Even so, Kise’s work is cut out for him because, according to people close to Trump, the former president’s utterances against prosecutors undermine the work of his lawyers.

“[Trump] has no discipline. As soon as he is at one of his rallies, he’ll assert the Big Lie and rail about how the Constitution is being dismantled just to go after him,” said Ty Cobb, a former special White House counsel during the Trump era, according to the Journal.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels,” said Trump at a recent rally in Pennsylvania, according to the report.

Last month, Trump had said on Truth Social that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was being raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Truth Social is a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

