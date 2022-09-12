ñol

Kroger Benefits From Favorable Operating Environment, Comments This Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 2:58 PM | 1 min read
Kroger Benefits From Favorable Operating Environment, Comments This Analyst
  • Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated an Equal Weight rating on the shares of Kroger Co KR with a price target of $57.00.
  • The analyst said Kroger reported Q2 FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus his estimate of $0.97 and ID sales growth without the fuel of $5.8% versus his estimate of 4.5%.
  • Bienvenu said the company’s business continues to benefit from a favorable operating environment with persistent food inflation driving top-line growth and pushing consumers to look for value.
  • Kroger has an expansive private label portfolio with attractive offerings for shoppers at any price point, added the analyst.
  • The company is also working to improve its product mix, evidenced by its expansion across its Private Label portfolio with 170 new, seasonal items and launching the new Smart Way product line.
  • It has also seen a material step up in fuel profitability, which Bienvenu believes could represent a positive structural shift for the company.
  • The analyst noted that shares had pulled back recently, which could create a pathway to a modest upside in the near term.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 2.73% at $50.52 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

