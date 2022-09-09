- Kroger Co KR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year to $34.64 billion, beating the consensus of $34.25 billion.
- Identical Sales without fuel increased by 5.8%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.90 beat the analyst consensus of $0.77.
- The gross margin was 20.9%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, increased by 2 basis points Y/Y.
- Operating, general and administrative expenses rose 6.4% Y/Y to $5.4 billion.
- The operating margin was 2.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 13.7% to $954 million.
- Kroger held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 13, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $2.4 billion.
- The company had a net total debt of $12.4 billion as of August 13, 2022.
- Buyback: On September 9th, the company's Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program.
- Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Neutral rating on the shares of Kroger and lowered the price target to $55 from $60.
- Outlook: Kroger raised the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.95 - $4.05 (prior outlook $3.85 - $3.95) versus the consensus of $3.96.
- It expects an FY22 operating profit of $4.6 billion - $4.7 billion (prior view $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion).
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $49.47 on the last check Friday.
