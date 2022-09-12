Netflix, Inc NFLX and UbiSoft Entertainment Inc UBSFF collaborated to create three mobile games from some of the popular game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023.

The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and Assassin's Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members.

A new Valiant Hearts game, the sequel to Ubisoft's multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.

After the critically acclaimed The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game, The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game.

Assassin's Creed fans will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin's Creed universe in an all-new mobile game developed exclusively for Netflix in addition to the previously announced live-action series.

Netflix forayed into the gaming sector in 2021, joining a bevy of leading technology companies, the Financial Times reports.

Big Tech groups, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and Apple Inc AAPL have all stepped up their investments in video games in recent years, vying to become the "Netflix of gaming."

Leanne Loombe, head of external games at Netflix, said the streaming company is still "very committed to games" but is at an experimentation stage.

Loombe remained unaffected by the recent slide in gaming engagement, particularly in mobile, noting that "people are still playing games . . . so there's still a huge opportunity for us". "You need a few hours to watch a TV series or films, but you only need five minutes to play a game on your commute," she added.

Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.56% at $234.88 in the premarket on the last check Monday.