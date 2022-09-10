Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took the top honors as the modern entrepreneur who has made the most positive impact on society, a OnePoll survey conducted on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition showed.

The tech entrepreneur received 21% of the votes. The choice does not come as a surprise, as Gates has given back much of his wealth to society and is currently crusading for global healthcare and pandemic eradication.

The survey solicited responses from 2,000 respondents, who were asked to pick from a list of 40 entrepreneurs.

Amazon, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and Apple, Inc.’s AAPL Steve Jobs were tied as the second most influential leaders, polling 18% of the votes each.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Elon Musk, who is also behind the SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink ventures, and Meta Platforms, Inc. META founder Mark Zuckerberg were the fourth and fifth most influential leaders, according to the survey.

Among the others who made it to the top ten included:

Oprah Winfrey

Melinda Gates

Sam Walton

Larry Page

Ted Turner

Despite naming these people as influential entrepreneurs, only 38% of those surveyed said they pay attention when these leaders make headlines or are in the news.

What It Takes To Be A Good Leader: About 19% of the respondents, including those from Mexico and Israel, said a successful entrepreneur has some specific character traits such as creativity, intelligence, confidence, and motivation.

Having one great idea was considered as key by 15% of the respondents, while commitment to hard work was mentioned by 14%. Other requisites mentioned included knowing the right people, financial might, and perseverance.

Photo: Created with images from National Museum of Amer and OnInnovation on flickr