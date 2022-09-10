ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Poll Finds Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos And This Businessman Top 3 Most Influential... And It's Not Elon Musk

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 10, 2022 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A successful business man is one who has particular personality traits, according to a survey of Americans.
  • Elon Musk could be the toast of the town, but he did not make it to the top three chosen by respondents.
Poll Finds Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos And This Businessman Top 3 Most Influential... And It's Not Elon Musk

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took the top honors as the modern entrepreneur who has made the most positive impact on society, a OnePoll survey conducted on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition showed.

The tech entrepreneur received 21% of the votes. The choice does not come as a surprise, as Gates has given back much of his wealth to society and is currently crusading for global healthcare and pandemic eradication.

The survey solicited responses from 2,000 respondents, who were asked to pick from a list of 40 entrepreneurs.

Amazon, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and Apple, Inc.’s AAPL Steve Jobs were tied as the second most influential leaders, polling 18% of the votes each.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Elon Musk, who is also behind the SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink ventures, and Meta Platforms, Inc. META founder Mark Zuckerberg were the fourth and fifth most influential leaders, according to the survey.

See also: Why Elon Musk Isn't Enthusiastic About This Energy Technology Backed By Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos

Among the others who made it to the top ten included:

  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Melinda Gates
  • Sam Walton
  • Larry Page
  • Ted Turner

Despite naming these people as influential entrepreneurs, only 38% of those surveyed said they pay attention when these leaders make headlines or are in the news.

What It Takes To Be A Good Leader: About 19% of the respondents, including those from Mexico and Israel, said a successful entrepreneur has some specific character traits such as creativity, intelligence, confidence, and motivation.

Having one great idea was considered as key by 15% of the respondents, while commitment to hard work was mentioned by 14%. Other requisites mentioned included knowing the right people, financial might, and perseverance.

Photo: Created with images from National Museum of Amer and OnInnovation on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bill GatesElon MuskJeff BezosNewsTechMedia