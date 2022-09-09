ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Barclays Sees Risks From Price Sensitive Consumers For G-III Apparel

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 2:52 PM | 1 min read
Barclays Sees Risks From Price Sensitive Consumers For G-III Apparel
  • Barclays analyst Paul Kearney has reiterated an Equal Weight rating on the shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII and reduced the price target from $22 to $18.
  • The company’s second-quarter EPS of $0.39 missed the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • The retailer became the sole owner of clothing and accessories brand Karl Langerfeld brand by acquiring the remaining 81% stake for €200 million.
  • Excluding the addition of Karl Langerfeld brand into 2H results, the analyst sees the potential for organic sales and margin pressure from an increasingly promotional retail environment.
  • While GIII does not believe it needs to promote in the back half, Kearney sees risks should consumers become increasingly price sensitive.
  • Price Action: GIII shares are trading higher by 3.61% at $18.65 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings