G-III Apparel Posts Mixed Q2 Results; Cuts FY23 Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
G-III Apparel Posts Mixed Q2 Results; Cuts FY23 Guidance
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 25% year-on-year to $605.24 million, beating the consensus of $594.78 million.
  • The gross profit rose 18.7% Y/Y to $228.9 million, with the margin contracting 210 basis points to 37.8%.
  • Operating income for the quarter fell 19.7% to $31.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.39 missed the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • The company held $150.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022.
  • "Given the challenging environment that has rapidly developed over the last few months, we are taking a more conservative view for the balance of the year," said Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb.
  • Outlook: G-III sees FY23 sales of about $3.15 billion (prior view $3.24 billion), below the consensus of $3.19 billion. It expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $3.60 - $3.70 (previous view: $4.40 - $4.50) versus the consensus of $4.23.
  • The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.80 - $1.90, below the consensus of $2.15. It anticipates Q3 sales of $1.07 billion, below the consensus of $1.11 billion.
  • Price Action: GIII shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $19.70 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

