ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Broadcom Could Get Pricier As This Analyst Sees Robust Demand, Improving Margins

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 1:16 PM | 1 min read
Broadcom Could Get Pricier As This Analyst Sees Robust Demand, Improving Margins
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Broadcom Inc AVGO and a $725 price target reflecting technology leadership with Tomahawk 4/5, growing Software, industry-leading margins, and FCF.
  • Mizuho hosted AVGO's CEO Hock Tan, CFO Kirsten Spears, and IR Ji Yoo. 
  • Rakesh noted strong demand with a continued leading market position. Broadcom's overall customer lead times remained at ~50 weeks, and its manufacturing lead times potentially improved.
  • Broadcom's gross margin improvement came from better uptake/adoption/mix from more robust adoption of newer next-gen products.
  • Broadcom's goal is to become the "golden screw" for customers' match-sets, shipping to 'true' end-demand.
  • Broadcom is committed to investing in VMWare's core competency following the acquisition as it looks to build its software business. 
  • Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 2.36% at $524.13 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech